McAvoy scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

He got the Bruins on the board late in the first period before setting up David Pastrnak in the second. McAvoy snapped an uncharacteristic 10-game point drought with the performance, but Tuesday's tally was his 10th of the season, tying his career high. With 44 points through 65 contests, the 26-year-old blueliner will need to heat up quickly if he's going to record his third straight 50-point campaign.