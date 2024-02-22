McAvoy scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

McAvoy also racked up three shots on goal, five hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. His tally in overtime was his third game-winner of the season. The defenseman is up to 40 points through 49 outings, with seven of those points coming over his last five games. He's added 99 shots on net, 97 hits, 99 blocked shots, 71 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 2023-24 while seeing top-pairing minutes.