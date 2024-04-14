McAvoy notched an assist, three hits and five blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

McAvoy has two goals and an assist during a three-game point streak. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 47 points, including a career-high 12 goals, through 72 contests. He's added 128 shots on net, 155 hits, 155 blocks, 86 PIM and a plus-7 rating while seeing consistent top-pairing minutes and power-play time on the first unit.