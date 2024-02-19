McAvoy logged a pair of assists and scored the winning shootout goal in a 4-3 win over Dallas on Monday.

McAvoy set up Jesper Boqvist's opening tally in the first period before setting up David Pastrnak's game-tying goal 18:15 into the final frame. McAvoy would then beat Jake Oettinger in the ninth round of the shootout, propelling Boston to a 4-3 victory. The 26-year-old blueliner has points in four straight games, recording a goal and four assists in that span. Overall, McAvoy's up to 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists) with a plus-14 rating through 48 games this season.