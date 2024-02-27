McAvoy notched an assist and blocked five shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

McAvoy has been solid on offense with two goals and six assists over his last eight outings. He'd been held scoreless in his previous two games before helping out on a David Pastrnak tally Monday. McAvoy is up to 41 points, 100 shots on net, 103 hits, 107 blocked shots, 71 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 52 appearances. He has an outside chance of matching his career-best 56-point campaign from 2021-22 if he can finish this season on a high note.