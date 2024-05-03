McAvoy delivered 11 hits in a 2-1 Game 6 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

McAvoy may be adding some physicality to the lineup with his hits but is stuck in a nine-game goal drought. The defenseman did notch five helpers, including three with the man advantage, over that stretch. Still, the Bruins have managed just two goals in their last two games and will need more offensive output to come out on top in Game 7 on Saturday.