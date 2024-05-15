McAvoy scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, blocked four shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

McAvoy had been held off the scoresheet for seven games entering Tuesday. He helped out on Morgan Geekie's first-period tally before scoring the game-winning goal midway through the second. McAvoy has been limited to six points over 12 playoff outings, but he's added plenty of physicality with 52 hits, 33 blocked shots and 18 PIM. The 26-year-old blueliner continues to play in a top-pairing role.