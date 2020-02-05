Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Grabs two helpers Tuesday
McAvoy recorded two assists in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.
It's the third-year blueliner's first multi-point performance since Nov. 16. McAvoy has 19 points through 51 games, but he has yet to find the back of the net after scoring 14 goals over the last two seasons. It's not from lack of trying, though -- he fired two shots Tuesday, and his 74 shots is right in line with his totals in that category during his first two NHL campaigns. Don't be surprised if McAvoy's puck luck turns down the stretch.
