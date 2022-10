McAvoy (shoulder) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

McAvoy isn't close to returning from his offseason shoulder surgery and his movement to LTIR is simply for cap purposes. The 24-year-old blueliner is coming off a career year and should still provide solid fantasy value even in a truncated season. He scored 10 goals and 56 points through 78 games during the 2021-22 campaign.