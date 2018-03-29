McAvoy (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Lightning.

While McAvoy isn't quite ready to play, coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that the young blueliner as well as his defensive partner Zdeno Chara (upper body) are progressing well and could return to action as soon as this weekend, when the Bruins play back-to-back games against the Panthers (on Saturday) and Flyers (on Sunday). Once McAvoy is back in the lineup, he'll merit fantasy lineup consideration, with power-play duty likely on tap for the 20-year-old, who has logged seven goals and 32 points in 59 games to date.