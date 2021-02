McAvoy scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

McAvoy tied the game at 2-2 with his first-period tally, as he collected a puck off the boards and beat Carter Hart for the goal. The 23-year-old McAvoy is up to 13 points, 32 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 22 hits and 18 PIM through 16 contests. His career high in points is 32, a mark he's achieved twice, but the blueliner is on pace to crack the 40-point mark in the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.