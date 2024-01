McAvoy scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

The 26-year-old blueliner helped set up David Pastrnak for the game's first goal before potting the second himself. McAvoy is heading into the All-Star break on a heater, scoring three goals and seven points over the last eight games, and on the season he's collected seven goals and 33 points in 41 contests.