Clifton had a goal and an assist with three hits Monday in a 4-3 win over Carolina in Game 4.

Clifton was instrumental in Boston's third-period rally from a 2-0 deficit. He set up Jake DeBrusk's goal that started the comeback, then he tied the game with a one-timer from the faceoff circle just under three minutes later. Clifton, playing in only his third game of the postseason, logged just 14:37 of ice time but still managed to contribute his first playoff points.