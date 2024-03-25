Clifton scored an empty-net goal to seal Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
The empty-netter is Clifton's third goal and 16th point of the campaign. The defender's minutes have gone up and down, but his offensive production hasn't been significant. In the 14 games before Sunday, he had just a goal and two assists. Moreover, he was held without a single shot six times.
More News
-
Sabres' Connor Clifton: Pots game-winner Friday•
-
Sabres' Connor Clifton: Big night against Toronto•
-
Sabres' Connor Clifton: Delivers assist Friday•
-
Sabres' Connor Clifton: Chips in with two assists•
-
Sabres' Connor Clifton: Finishes serving suspension•
-
Sabres' Connor Clifton: Handed two-game suspension•