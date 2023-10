Clifton has been suspended for two games following a check to the head of Nico Hischier in Friday's loss to the Devils.

Clifton was given a major penalty for the hit, and he'll now miss an additional two games. The 28-year-old has averaged 15:29 minutes through eight games in his first year with the Sabres, adding an assist and 23 hits. Jacob Bryson will likely take over on Buffalo's third pairing while Clifton serves his suspension.