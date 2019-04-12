Clifton made his playoff debut in Thursday's Game 1 against the Maple Leafs -- a 4-1 loss.

After only 19 regular season appearances for the rookie, Clifton made the starting lineup for Game 1 over Steven Kampfer. With both Kevan Miller (lower body) and John Moore (upper body) on the shelf, Clifton was the go-to man, skating 11:25 and ending a minus-1. Once Moore is ready to go, expect Clifton to sit.