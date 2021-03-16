Vladar will start Tuesday night's game against the Penguins, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

With Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) still unavailable and Jaroslav Halak having made four consecutive starts, including Monday night versus Pittsburgh, Vladar will get his first NHL starting nod Tuesday. The Bruins have dropped two straight games by a combined 8-1 tally, so this isn't an easy spot for Vladar to debut. The 23-year-old has recorded a 2-2-1 record with AHL Providence to date, with a 2.01 GAA and .923 save percentage.