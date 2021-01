Vladar will back up Jaroslav Halak when the Bruins face the Penguins on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Vladar, who is slated to split netminding duties for AHL Providence with Jeremy Swayman, figures to be up with the big club for just one game, with the report noting that Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) should be available for Saturday night's game against the Capitals.