Vladar will play Sunday versus the Capitals, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Vladar isn't expected to start, and he'll likely come in after Zane McIntyre fulfills his duties. The 21-year-old spent 41 games with ECHL Atlanta last season, recording a .911 save percentage and 2.96 GAA through 41 games. He'll look to get promoted to AHL Providence for the 2018-19 campaign, but Vladar will need to prove last season's dismal performance in a lesser league is behind him.