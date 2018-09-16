Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Will tend twine Sunday
Vladar will play Sunday versus the Capitals, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Vladar isn't expected to start, and he'll likely come in after Zane McIntyre fulfills his duties. The 21-year-old spent 41 games with ECHL Atlanta last season, recording a .911 save percentage and 2.96 GAA through 41 games. He'll look to get promoted to AHL Providence for the 2018-19 campaign, but Vladar will need to prove last season's dismal performance in a lesser league is behind him.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...