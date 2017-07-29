Bruins' David Pastrnak: B's offering about $6 million AAV
The Bruins would like to grant Pastrnak, who remains a restricted free agent, approximately $6 million per season on his next deal, CSNNE.com reports.
Pastrnak finished with 70 points (34 goals, 36 assists) over 75 regular-season games with the B's last season, a level of offensive production that absolutely obliterated previous career highs with two key catalysts factoring into the surge: natural progression and his seeing a substantial increase in total appearances from the prior year. The Predators made a huge splash with Friday's signing of Ryan Johansen to a $64 million deal. According to this latest report, that amount -- coupled with the terms of Leon Draisaitl's next deal, assuming he re-signs with the Oilers first -- could set the precedent for Pasta's next contract.
