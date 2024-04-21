Pastrnak recorded an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Pastrnak gained the puck at the offensive blue line and it went to Trent Frederic, who fired home the empty-netter. Pastrnak was fifth in the league in scoring with 47 goals and 63 assists over 82 contests in the regular season. The 27-year-old winger is capable of putting a lot of pucks on net, making him a force on the power play and at even strength as part of the Bruins' sturdy top six.