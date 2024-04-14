Pastrnak notched two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Pastrnak set up Kevin Shattenkirk's second-period tally and Danton Heinen's empty-netter in the third. Over the last eight games, Pastrnak has three goals and seven helpers. The 27-year-old superstar has 47 goals, 62 assists, 374 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-24 rating through 80 outings. He's four shy of matching his career high of 113 points from last year, a mark that's not out of reach with two games left on the schedule.