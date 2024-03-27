Pastrnak produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

After finding the back of the net in the second period, Pastrnak helped set up Pavel Zacha for the game-winner with less than three minutes left in the final frame. Pastrnak has six multi-point performances in the last 14 games, a stretch in which he's delivered nine goals and 19 points, and Tuesday's effort gave the 27-year-old superstar his second straight 100-point campaign -- he has 45 goals and 101 points through 73 contests.