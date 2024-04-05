Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Both points came in the first period, helping the Bruins build a 3-0 lead before 11 minutes had elapsed. Boston has five games left on its schedule, and Pastrnak is three goals away from 50 and four points shy of 110. Expect the 27-year-old superstar to take aim at those milestones as the team tries to claim the top seed in the Eastern Conference.