Pastrnak scored an empty-net goal on seven shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Pastrnak's March was solid -- he had seven goals and eight assists over 14 contests. The winger is off to a good start in April after contributing two points in the final three minutes of this game. Overall, Pastrnak has 46 goals, 104 points, 359 shots on net, 62 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-24 rating through 76 outings this season.