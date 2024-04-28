Pastrnak scored a goal on four shots, levied three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Pastrnak has two goals and two assists through four games in the first round. His tally Saturday was a back-breaker for Toronto, as it came with 42 seconds left in the second period to put Boston up 3-0. Pastrnak continues to see his usual top-six minutes with ample power-play time as a leader on offense for the Bruins.