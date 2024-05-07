Pastrnak provided an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Pastrnak's shot caused some chaos in front of Sergei Bobrovsky, who was able to turn it aside. Pavel Zacha then touched it over to Morgan Geekie, who ripped it in for the Bruins' first goal. Pastrnak had some big moments in the first round -- including the game-winning goal in Game 7 -- but he's been quiet by his standards with six points through eight playoff contests. The winger has added 27 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating while playing in his usual top-six role.