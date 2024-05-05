Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Pastrnak dumped the puck back to Hampus Lindholm at the Bruins' blue line, then took off to the races. Lindholm's dump-in banked off the boards perfectly to Pastrnak, who deked around Ilya Samsonov and tucked in the series-clinching goal 1:54 into overtime. The 27-year-old Pastrnak had been called out by head coach Jim Montgomery to step up after going without a point in Games 5 and 6, and he made good on that challenge in a pivotal moment. Pastrnak had five points, 23 shots on net, 19 hits and eight PIM over seven first-round contests.