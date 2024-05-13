Pastrnak scored a goal on the power play in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Florida in Game 4.

Pastrnak wired home a one-timer on the power play in the first period for his fourth goal of the postseason. The star winger also had two shots on goal, one blocked shot, two hits and a minus-1 rating in 19:44 of ice time. Pastrnak is up to four goals and four assists with a plus-1 rating in 11 contests during the playoffs. Pasta and the Bruins will look to stave off elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday in Florida.