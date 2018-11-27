Bruins' David Pastrnak: Carries offense against Leafs

Pastrnak scored both Boston goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

After going five games without lighting the lamp, Pastrnak snapped out of his mini-slump with his 18th and 19th goals of the year in only 24 games, and ninth with the man advantage. The 22-year-old has topped 30 goals in each of the last two seasons, but it looks like he's ready to take his game to another level in 2018-19.