Bruins' David Pastrnak: Carries offense against Leafs
Pastrnak scored both Boston goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
After going five games without lighting the lamp, Pastrnak snapped out of his mini-slump with his 18th and 19th goals of the year in only 24 games, and ninth with the man advantage. The 22-year-old has topped 30 goals in each of the last two seasons, but it looks like he's ready to take his game to another level in 2018-19.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Adds assist in overtime•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Extends league lead in goals•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Posts second straight multi-point game•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Collects hat trick in win over Leafs•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Takes league lead in goals•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Tallies goal on nine shots•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...