Bruins' David Pastrnak: Fires home another
Pastrnak picked up his 16th goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Pastrnak opened up the scoring halfway through the second period as the Bruins put up four-straight tallies in the second. The Panthers then took their turn, scoring four straight of their own in the third period and then finishing off the comeback in the shootout. Pastrnak did his best to get the B's another goal, firing a season-high eight shots on goal. Despite the upsetting loss, Pastrnak continued to add to his point total, now at 31 points through 18 games.
