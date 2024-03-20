Pastrnal scored three goals on a game-high seven shots on net in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

He also added two hits and a plus-3 rating. Pastrnak struck twice in the first period before completing his 17th career regular-season hat trick in the third. The 27-year-old winger sits one point short of his second straight 100-point campaign with 44 goals and 99 points in 70 games, and Pastrnak has surged past Cam Neely for seventh on the Bruins' all-time list with 345 career goals.