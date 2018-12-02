Bruins' David Pastrnak: Keeps offense rolling

Pastrnak collected an assist during a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.

Although everyone has been affected by the injury to Patrice Bergeron (ribs), Pastrnak has been the most consistent offensive piece on the team. He has remained above a point-per-game pace with a total of 30 points in 26 games, 19 of those being goals.

