Pastrnak (hip) could return to action as soon as Saturday night's game against the Capitals, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Pastrnak, who shed his red (non-contact) jersey at Monday's practice, won't return to action in Boston's upcoming back-to-back contests versus the Penguins, but barring a setback he could potentially return to action versus Washington on Saturday. Coach Bruce Cassidy has confirmed that when Pastrnak rejoins the lineup, he'll skate on the team's top line along with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.