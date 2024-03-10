Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Pastrnak pushed the Bruins up 1-0 early in the second period with a one-timer from the high slot. It was his 40th goal of the season, and the third straight season he's hit that mark. Pastrnak is the fourth Bruins player to have four 40-goal seasons. He joins Phil Esposito (seven times), Rick Middleton (five) and Cam Neely (four). Pasta sits fourth in NHL scoring with 93 points, and his 40 goals put him in a tie with Nathan MacKinnon for fourth overall.