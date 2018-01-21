Bruins' David Pastrnak: Three-point effort in Saturday's win

Pastrnak scored two goals and an assist while adding eight shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The 21-year-old now has five goals and six assists in his last nine games, as he continues to inject some youth and energy onto the Bruins' top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. After racking up a career-high 70 points in 2016-17, Pastrnak is well on his way to topping that figure this season with 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) through 44 games.