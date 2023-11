Per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Forbort (undisclosed) will not play versus Toronto on Thursday.

The Bruins are reeling on the blue line as Charlie McAvoy (suspension), Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) and now Forbort, will all be missing for Thursday's clash. Forbort will be replaced by Ian Mitchell. Forbort has two assists and is a plus-7 in eight games this season.