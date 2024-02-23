Lindholm (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Lindholm was already ruled out for the Bruins' current road trip, so he's not expected to play before next Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights. Ian Mitchell was called up in a corresponding move to provide defensive depth.
