Lindholm (undisclosed) skated before Wednesday's practice, but he's not expected to return for Thursday's game versus Vegas, Scott McLaughlin of The Skate Pod reports.

Lindholm was last in the lineup Feb. 19. He has a goal, 19 points, 52 PIM, 36 hits and 73 blocks in 56 outings in 2023-24. Once Lindholm is healthy, the blueliner will likely serve in a top-four capacity.