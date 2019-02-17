Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Adds pair of points
DeBrusk potted a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
With the effort, DeBrusk reached the 25-point threshold this season in 50 games. DeBrusk is riding a modest three-game point streak, with three goals and three assists in that span. The winger is shooting nearly 2.4 shots per game this season, a 0.4 shot increase per game.
