DeBrusk potted a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

With the effort, DeBrusk reached the 25-point threshold this season in 50 games. DeBrusk is riding a modest three-game point streak, with three goals and three assists in that span. The winger is shooting nearly 2.4 shots per game this season, a 0.4 shot increase per game.