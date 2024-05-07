DeBrusk scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

DeBrusk was able to find the empty cage to finish off Monday's tone-setting victory to begin the second round. The 27-year-old was also strong early in the first round with five points over the first three games against the Maple Leafs, but he was held off the scoresheet in the final four contests. DeBrusk typically won't have the most consistent offense, but he's in a position to succeed in a top-line role. The winger has added 32 hits, 19 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over eight playoff outings.