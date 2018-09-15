Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Converts game-winner in China
DeBrusk provided the game-winning goal in the shootout Saturday, helping the Bruins to a 4-3 shootout win over the Flames to open the 2018 O.R.G NHL China Games.
DeBrusk enthralled the crowd in Shenzhen, China, which -- along with Beijing, where these two teams will play Wednesday -- is an intriguing market for the NHL. There were concerns about DeBrusk after he sustained an AC joint sprain during the 2018 playoffs, but not only did he play both series for the B's in the postseason, DeBrusk proved in the preseason opener that he's healthy. The 2015 first-round (14th) overall pick ended the game in the fourth round of the shootout with a simple-looking goal on the stick side of Jon Gillies.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...