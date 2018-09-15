DeBrusk provided the game-winning goal in the shootout Saturday, helping the Bruins to a 4-3 shootout win over the Flames to open the 2018 O.R.G NHL China Games.

DeBrusk enthralled the crowd in Shenzhen, China, which -- along with Beijing, where these two teams will play Wednesday -- is an intriguing market for the NHL. There were concerns about DeBrusk after he sustained an AC joint sprain during the 2018 playoffs, but not only did he play both series for the B's in the postseason, DeBrusk proved in the preseason opener that he's healthy. The 2015 first-round (14th) overall pick ended the game in the fourth round of the shootout with a simple-looking goal on the stick side of Jon Gillies.