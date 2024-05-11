DeBrusk scored a goal and added a helper in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

DeBrusk helped out on a Jakub Lauko tally before adding a goal of his own in the third period. DeBrusk's contributions helped give the Bruins and their fans life by cutting the lead to two, but it wasn't enough to overcome the four-goal deficit against Florida. The 27-year-old also added one shot on net, one block and six hits in 17:50 of ice time. DeBrusk is up to four goals and two assists in nine games so far this postseason.