DeBrusk dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

This was DeBrusk's first multi-point effort since Jan. 13, and he came into the game with just one point in his previous seven. Despite his recent decline in production, the 21-year-old rookie still has a respectable 32 points in 57 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories