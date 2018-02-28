Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: First multi-point game since Jan. 13
DeBrusk dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
This was DeBrusk's first multi-point effort since Jan. 13, and he came into the game with just one point in his previous seven. Despite his recent decline in production, the 21-year-old rookie still has a respectable 32 points in 57 games.
