DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Buffalo.

DeBrusk's second-period tally was the only goal in this game not scored into an empty net, as goalies Anton Khudobin and Robin Lehner combined to stop 66 of 67 shots. The rookie sniper now has eight goals in 28 games after lighting the lamp in consecutive contests.

