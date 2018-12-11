Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Remains sidelined
DeBrusk (undisclosed) remains day-to-day in advance of Tuesday night's game against the Coyotes.
Meanwhile, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that DeBrusk is seeing specialists Tuesday, after which the team should have a better idea of the young forward's status heading into Friday's game against the Penguins. DeBrusk, who last suited up Dec. 6, has logged 10 goals (second on the Bruins) and 12 points in 28 games to date. In the absence of both DeBrusk and center Patrice Bergeron (ribs), the Bruins have loaded up their top line with the team's top healthy forwards: Brad Marchand, David Krejci and David Pastrnak.
