Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Riding three-game, four-point streak
DeBrusk scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 2-1 overtime victory over Montreal.
DeBrusk has seen his output and opportunity go up a little since the arrival of Rick Nash, who agreed to mentor the young man. DeBrusk has a three-game, four-point streak on the go right now; it includes one goal. He's a roll-the-dice kind of guy. Just don't spend too much.
