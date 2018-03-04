DeBrusk scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 2-1 overtime victory over Montreal.

DeBrusk has seen his output and opportunity go up a little since the arrival of Rick Nash, who agreed to mentor the young man. DeBrusk has a three-game, four-point streak on the go right now; it includes one goal. He's a roll-the-dice kind of guy. Just don't spend too much.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories