Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Demoted Friday
Forsbacka-Karlsson was shipped off to AHL Providence on Friday.
Forsbacka-Karlsson was expected to compete for a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night -- possibly as the third-line center -- but a middling performance during training camp has him packing for the minors. The Swede should be able to earn his way into a call-up or two during the season.
