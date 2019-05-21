Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Expected to sign overseas
Forsbacka-Karlsson intends to sign a contract with Vaxjo of the SHL for the 2019-20 season.
According to general manager Don Sweeney, Forsbacka-Karlsson "fully intends to resume playing" for Boston in the future, but for now, the 22-year-old forward will continue to develop in his native Sweden. The BU product has totaled nine points in 29 appearances with the Bruins since being selected by the team in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
