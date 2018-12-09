Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Pots opening goal
Forsbacka-Karlsson scored the game's opening goal on Saturday as the Bruins topped the Maple Leafs 6-3.
After being a healthy scratch to begin December, Forsbacka-Karlsson has drawn back into the lineup as the third line center. The goal was his third of the season through 11 games played.
More News
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Back in lineup•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Quickly called back up•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Shifts back to minors•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Opportunity knocks•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Returns to action•
-
Bruins' Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson: Leaves after taking puck to face•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...